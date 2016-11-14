UPDATE 3-Victory in state vote shows Germany's Merkel on course to retain power
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)
Nov 14 Asit Biotech SA :
* Constructive recommendations from FDA regarding gp-ASIT+ file for preparation of a first clinical trial
* Gp-ASIT+ phase III trial results should be available during Q1 of 2017
* Partnership with SynteractHCR, a north american CRO specialized in running clinical trials in field of respiratory disorders
* Dr. Linda Cox and Dr. Peter Creticos, are joining opinion leaders committee for clinical development in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday confirmed a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.