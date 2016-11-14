Nov 14 Asit Biotech SA :

* Constructive recommendations from FDA regarding gp-ASIT+ file for preparation of a first clinical trial

* Gp-ASIT+ phase III trial results should be available during Q1 of 2017

* Partnership with SynteractHCR, a north american CRO specialized in running clinical trials in field of respiratory disorders

* Dr. Linda Cox and Dr. Peter Creticos, are joining opinion leaders committee for clinical development in United States