WRAPUP 4-Businesses brace for Monday as ransomware threat lingers
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Nov 14 Medapp SA :
* Q3 net loss 311,000 zlotys ($75,540.44) versus profit of 1.3 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1170 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
WASHINGTON, May 14 U.S. President Donald Trump ordered his homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, to hold an emergency meeting Friday night to assess the threat posed by a global computer ransomware attack in at least 150 countries, a senior administration official told Reuters.