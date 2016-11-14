Nov 14 Tiger Global Management:

* Tiger Global Management takes share stake of 2.6 million class A shares in Comcast Corp - SEC filing

* Tiger Global Management takes share stake of 7.3 million sponsored ADRS in Vipshop Holdings Ltd - SEC filing

* Tiger Global Management takes share stake of 5.4 million sponsored ADS in Alibaba - SEC filing

* Tiger Global Management - change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016. Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2fQsbxH) Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2bimrhL)