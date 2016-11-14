Nov 14 Greenlight Capital Inc :
* dissolves share stake in Vodafone Group Plc
* cuts share stake in Time Warner Inc by 18.1 percent to 3.9
million shares
* dissolves share stake in Twenty First Century Fox Inc
* takes share stake of 3.1 million shares in United States
Steel Corp
* cuts share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 18.8 percent to
17.9 million shares
* change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and
compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016
Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2ez9IcP)
Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2aVdzdO)