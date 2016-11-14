Nov 14 Soros Fund Management:

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in General Motors - SEC filing

* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 11,305 shares in Philip Morris International Inc

* Soros Fund Management cuts share stake in Ebay Inc by 52.9 percent to 822,251 shares

* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 12,700 class C capital shares in Alphabet Inc - SEC filing

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Viacom - SEC filing

* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 213,600 shares in T-Mobile - SEC filing

* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 685,500 shares in Intel Corp

* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 10,859 shares in PepsiCo Inc

* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in Whirlpool Corp by 133.5 percent to 46,700 shares

* Soros Fund Management cuts share stake in American Airlines Group Inc by 90.8 percent to 27,200 shares

* Soros Fund Management - change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2favD6w) Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2aWXNSz)