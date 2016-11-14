Nov 14 Paulson & Co

* Paulson & Co cuts share stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 15.0 percent to 227,700 shares

* Paulson & Co ups share stake in Fedex Corp by 47 percent to 106,800 shares

* Paulson & Co takes 74,000 share stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Paulson & Co takes share stake of 628,100 shares in eBay Inc

* Paulson & Co cuts share stake in Johnson & Johnson by 72.7 percent to 35,000 shares

* Paulson & Co - change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2fTvUfH) Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2aX5bxr)