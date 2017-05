Nov 14 (Reuters) -

* Moody's affirms Jordan's B1 rating; outlook remains stable

* Moody's on Jordan- outlook reflects views that government will continue pursue fiscal consolidation that should stabilize high debt metrics over medium term

* Moody's on Jordan - although domestic politics have been relatively stable, the government faces continued pressure to maintain social spending Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2f9Ygk7]