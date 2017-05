Nov 14 Carl Icahn

* Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Transocean Ltd - SEC filing

* Carl Icahn cuts shared share stake In Allergan Plc By 87.5 Pct To 425,438 shares

* Change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2gbhWbl Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2b77yOJ Further company coverage: