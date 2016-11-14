Nov 15 Precinct Properties New Zealand Ltd
* Advises initial structural assessments have now been
completed across its wellington portfolio
* Across the balance of the Wellington portfolio the
assessments indicate that there is non-structural damage only
* Co's total portfolio exposure for losses under insurance
policy limited to policy deductible of $10 million for any one
event
* Anticipated buildings will be accessible to precinct and
its occupiers within 1 to 2 days for occupation or for remedial
works to commence
* Initial assessment for Deloitte house indicates that there
has been some damage to building services and fitouts within
building
* Anticipated that the Deloitte building will not be
available for occupation for several day
