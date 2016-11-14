WRAPUP 4-Businesses brace for Monday as ransomware threat lingers
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Nov 15 Pointerra Ltd
* Signed a trial licence agreement to sell pointerra's daas solution to users of 3d laser scanning hardware
* Pointerra ltd- pointerra expects to move quickly from initial trial into a formal reseller arrangement with CRK
* Asx alert-trial licence agreement signed with CR Kennedy-3dp.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
WASHINGTON, May 14 U.S. President Donald Trump ordered his homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, to hold an emergency meeting Friday night to assess the threat posed by a global computer ransomware attack in at least 150 countries, a senior administration official told Reuters.