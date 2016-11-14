Nov 14 (Reuters) -
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Delta Air
Lines Inc
* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in Amazon.com Inc to
39,510 shares - SEC filing
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Comcast
Corp
* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in Barrick Gold Corp
by 166.3 percent to 2.9 million shares
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Monsanto Co
* Soros Fund Management cuts share stake in Kraft Heinz Co
by 38.6 percent to 235,733 shares
* Soros Fund Management cuts share stake in Procter and
Gamble Co by 14.0 percent to 12,985 shares
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Time Warner
Inc
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Alaska Air
Group Inc
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Mattel Inc
* Soros Fund Management cuts share stake in Spirit Airlines
Inc by 48 percent to 44,900 shares
* Soros Fund Management - change in holdings are as of
September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended
as of June 30, 2016
Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2favD6w
Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aWXNSz