Nov 14 Soros Fund Management

* Takes share stake of 8,916 shares in Harley Davidson

* Cuts share stake in Charter Communications by 56.1 percent to 12,135 class A shares

* takes share stake of 137,166 shares in Netflix Inc - sec filing

* Takes share stake of 28,500 shares in United Continental Holdings - SEC filing

* Takes share stake of 26,383 shares in Coca Cola - SEC filing

* Cuts share stake in Dish Network Corp by 86.0 percent to 101,644 class A shares

* Change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fSpzTP Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aWXNSz Further company coverage: