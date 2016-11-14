Nov 14 Soros Fund Management
* Takes share stake of 8,916 shares in Harley Davidson
* Cuts share stake in Charter Communications by 56.1 percent
to 12,135 class A shares
* takes share stake of 137,166 shares in Netflix Inc - sec
filing
* Takes share stake of 28,500 shares in United Continental
Holdings - SEC filing
* Takes share stake of 26,383 shares in Coca Cola - SEC
filing
* Cuts share stake in Dish Network Corp by 86.0 percent to
101,644 class A shares
* Change in holdings are as of September 30, 2016 and
compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2016
Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fSpzTP
Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aWXNSz
