Nov 14 Applied Optoelectronics Inc :
* On November 11, 2016, co entered into an equity
distribution agreement with Raymond James & Associates, Inc
* Applied Optoelectronics - as per deal, co may sell shares
of co's common stock, par value $0.001 per share having a total
deal price of up to $50 million
* Applied Optoelectronics - deal provides that sales agent
will be entitled to compensation of up to 2.0% of gross sales
price of shares sold
* Applied Optoelectronics - as per deal, co will sell shares
of its common stock from time to time through the sales agent
Source text (bit.ly/2fA8BGS)
Further company coverage: