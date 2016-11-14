Nov 14 Applied Optoelectronics Inc :

* On November 11, 2016, co entered into an equity distribution agreement with Raymond James & Associates, Inc

* Applied Optoelectronics - as per deal, co may sell shares of co's common stock, par value $0.001 per share having a total deal price of up to $50 million

* Applied Optoelectronics - deal provides that sales agent will be entitled to compensation of up to 2.0% of gross sales price of shares sold

* Applied Optoelectronics - as per deal, co will sell shares of its common stock from time to time through the sales agent Source text (bit.ly/2fA8BGS) Further company coverage: