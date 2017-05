Nov 14 Starboard Value LP

* Starboard Value LP - purchased Perrigo shares based on belief that shares, when purchased, were undervalued - SEC filing

* Starboard Value LP - may engage in communications with perrigo about potential business combinations or dispositions involving co or certain businesses

* Starboard Value LP reports 6.2 pct stake in Perrigo Company plc as of Nov 3 - SEC filing