BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp, cuts share stake in Chemours Co
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
Nov 15 Philippine Bank Of Communications
* consolidated third quarter 2016 net income of 131.2 million pesos
* net interest income for the three months ending september 30, 2016 improved to 658.8 million pesos, ahead by 17.3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 15 Activist hedge fund investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing over the reins of his $16 billion investment firm by promoting long-time business partner Mason Morfit to chief investment officer.