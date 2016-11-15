BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp, cuts share stake in Chemours Co
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
Nov 15 Rockwell Land Corp :
* Qtrly revenue of 3.55 billion pesos versus 2.0 billion pesos
* Qtrly net income attributable to equity holders of 511 million pesos versus 391 million pesos
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
BOSTON, May 15 Activist hedge fund investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing over the reins of his $16 billion investment firm by promoting long-time business partner Mason Morfit to chief investment officer.