US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; tech shares up after cyber attack
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.
Nov 15 Religare Enterprises Ltd
* Says Religare Finvest board approved one-time writeoff of 5.20 billion rupees in P&L account pursuant to non-receipt of dues
* Further approved write-off of an entire amount of 2.74 billion rupees standing overdue in other accounts related to same transaction. Source text: bit.ly/2fsy07w Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes bylines)