BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics announces $4.1 million public offering
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings - Offering consists of 1.3 million shares of common stock, aggregate of 1,000,000 shares of 0% Series G convertible preferred stock
Nov 15 Capitol Health Ltd -
* Ebitda of group for December 2016 half year is likely to be in range of $7.7m to $8.2m
* Capitol's revenue was below expectations and likely to result in revenue for half year in range of $79 to $80m
* Board is also undertaking a review of non-core investments which is expected to be complete by end of half
* Capital expenditure has also been reduced resulting in an expected spend below $5m for 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings - Offering consists of 1.3 million shares of common stock, aggregate of 1,000,000 shares of 0% Series G convertible preferred stock
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.