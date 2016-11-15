Nov 15 Telkom Sa Soc Ltd

* For the six months ended 30 September, operating revenue up 20.6 percent to r20.2 billion

* For the six months ended 30 September, ebitda increased 4.6 percent to r5.3 billion with an ebitda margin of 26.1 percent

* Group's net cash and cash equivalents increased to r1.8 billion supporting interim dividend of 131 cents per share

* Interim dividend of 131 cents per share.

* Headline earnings per share (heps) increased 19.7 percent to 336.0 cents

* Capex increased 55.8 percent to r3.6 billion with capex to revenue of 18.0 percent

* For the six months ended 30 september, mobile broadband revenue grew 43.2 percent to r1.0 billion