BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp, cuts share stake in Chemours Co
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
Nov 15 Telkom Sa Soc Ltd
* For the six months ended 30 September, operating revenue up 20.6 percent to r20.2 billion
* For the six months ended 30 September, ebitda increased 4.6 percent to r5.3 billion with an ebitda margin of 26.1 percent
* Group's net cash and cash equivalents increased to r1.8 billion supporting interim dividend of 131 cents per share
* Interim dividend of 131 cents per share.
* Headline earnings per share (heps) increased 19.7 percent to 336.0 cents
* Capex increased 55.8 percent to r3.6 billion with capex to revenue of 18.0 percent
* For the six months ended 30 september, mobile broadband revenue grew 43.2 percent to r1.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
BOSTON, May 15 Activist hedge fund investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing over the reins of his $16 billion investment firm by promoting long-time business partner Mason Morfit to chief investment officer.