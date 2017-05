Nov 15 LIBERTY TWO DEGREES

* Intention to list its units on "diversified reits" sector of main board of securities exchange operated by JSE

* Is anticipated that listing will occur in early december 2016

* Standard Bank of South Africa Limited and Java Capital Limited have been appointed as joint bookrunners

* On listing, liberty two degrees will own undivided shares in Liberty Property portfolio valued at approximately r6 billion