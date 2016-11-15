BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp, cuts share stake in Chemours Co
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
Nov 15 Mix Telematics Ltd
* Megan Pydigadu has tendered her resignation as chief financial officer
* An announcement on her successor will be made in due course
* Pydigadu will serve a 3 month notice period to ensure a smooth transition of finance function Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
BOSTON, May 15 Activist hedge fund investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing over the reins of his $16 billion investment firm by promoting long-time business partner Mason Morfit to chief investment officer.