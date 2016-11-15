BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp, cuts share stake in Chemours Co
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
Nov 15 Schibsted Asa
* CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal bought 6,000 B shares in Schibsted on Nov. 14 at NOK 174,9221 per share
* After the transaction, Ryssdal holds 20,178 A-shares and 35,492 B-shares in Schibsted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 15 Activist hedge fund investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing over the reins of his $16 billion investment firm by promoting long-time business partner Mason Morfit to chief investment officer.