BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp, cuts share stake in Chemours Co
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
Nov 15 United Internet AG
* 780,000 new customer contracts in first nine months
* Says EBITDA grows by 13.4 pct to eur 613.3 million and EBIT by 23.9 pct to eur 468.2 million
* Operating EPS up 21.3 pct to eur 1.54
* Says EBITDA is likely to improve to eur 835 - eur 845 million
* Expect number of fee-based customers contracts to rise by 940,000 - 960,000 contracts
* Sales up 6.4% to eur 2,932.2 million
* Sales are expected to reach eur 3.94 - eur 3.96 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 15 Activist hedge fund investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing over the reins of his $16 billion investment firm by promoting long-time business partner Mason Morfit to chief investment officer.