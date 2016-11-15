BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics announces $4.1 million public offering
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings - Offering consists of 1.3 million shares of common stock, aggregate of 1,000,000 shares of 0% Series G convertible preferred stock
Nov 15 Photocure ASA :
* Reported a revenue growth of 17 pct to 31.6 million Norwegian crowns ($3.7 million) in Q3 of 2016 (Q3 2015: 27.0 million crowns) for Hexvix/Cysview commercial franchise
* Q3 EBITDA loss of 1.6 million crowns versus loss 1.6 million crowns year ago
* Reported total revenues of 35.2 million crowns in Q3 of 2016 versus 35.9 million year ago
* Expects Hexvix/Cysview unit sales growth rates to be approximately 5 pct for the year Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.4580 Norwegian crowns)
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.