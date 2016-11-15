BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management announces Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.10
* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results
Nov 15 Lloyd Fonds AG :
* Lloyd Fonds establishing investment company for affordable housing construction
* First asset already acquired in Hamburg via co-investment with Lloyd Fonds AG
* Generated post-tax earnings of 2.2 million euros ($2.37 million)as of end of Q3
* Newly founded company Lloyd WohnWert GmbH & Co KGaA to open up market for first time
* Continuation of Lloyd Fonds AG's strategic realignment
* Company has confirmed its full-year guidance for 2016 of earnings at upper end of a range of two to three million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.