US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; tech shares up after cyber attack
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.
Nov 15 Kaya Ltd
* Taken on record resignation of Subramanian S. CEO-Kaya India; appointed Rajiv Nair as CEO effective Dec 16 Source text: bit.ly/2fB3w0F Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes bylines)