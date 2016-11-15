BRIEF-Brightpath Early Learning repays convertible debenture
* Announced that it repaid its 6.75 pct $5 million convertible debenture due May 15, 2017
Nov 15 Accell Group NV :
* Realised higher turnover in the third quarter of 2016 compared to the same period of 2015
* Expects an increase in turnover for the full year 2016 and a result around the same level as in 2015

May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.