BRIEF-Brightpath Early Learning repays convertible debenture
* Announced that it repaid its 6.75 pct $5 million convertible debenture due May 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 15 IC Group A/S :
* Q1 2016/17 consolidated revenue 851 million Danish crowns ($123 million) versus 843 million crowns year ago
* Q1 2016/17 EBIT 135 million crowns versus 163 million crowns year ago
* Investments for financial year 2016/17 are expected to attain a level of about 3-5 pct of annual revenue (unchanged)
* Expect a pre-order growth rate of about 7 pct for remainder of financial year
* Now expect group's EBIT margin to attain a level of about 8-9 pct for financial year 2016/17 (previously: "about 9 pct") Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 6.9196 Danish crowns)
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.