Nov 15 B&M European Value Retail
* Interim results for the 26 weeks to 24 September 2016
* Group revenues increased by 18.9% to £1,105.9m, +17.7% at
constant currency
* 20 net new UK store openings, including 500th store opened
in April, on track to open at least 50 new stores this financial
year
* German business, Jawoll, opened 10 net new stores in the
period, on track to open 19 new stores this financial year
* UK like-for-like revenues +0.2% if including planned
impact of nearby openings but +1.9% on an underlying basis
* Group adjusted EBITDA increased by 14.6% to £99.2m (FY16:
£86.6m)
* Group adjusted profit before tax increased by +17.2% to
£77.9m (FY16: £66.4m)
* Interim dividend increased by 18.8% to 1.9p per share
(FY16: 1.6p per share)
* We are confident of meeting expectations during remainder
of this year
