Nov 15 McCarthy & Stone Plc :
* Final results
* 64 new sales outlets opened during period (FY15: 51),
contributing to a 10% increase in net reservations above FY
* Delivered strong growth in FY notwithstanding impact of
weakness in secondary housing market in July and August
following leave vote
* Sales leads from new enquiries have increased and first
time visitors to developments have also been ahead of prior year
* Underlying profit before tax 2 increased by 19% to £105.0m
(FY15: £88.4m)
* Revenue increased by 31% to a new record of £635.9m (fy15:
£485.7m)
* Legal completions increased by 20% to 2,299 units (fy15:
1,923)
* Net average selling price increased by 8% to £259k (fy15:
£239k)
* Strengthened financial position, with £52.8m of net cash 4
(FY15: £44.4m of net debt) at year end
* Final dividend of 3.5 pence per share in accordance with
previous guidance given within our half year results
* Sufficient land with detailed planning consent to deliver
all targeted sales to FY18 and sufficient land under control to
deliver all targeted sales to FY19
* Carrying a forward order book 8 of c.£114m into new
financial year, which was lower than previous financial year
(fy15: £131m)
* Over first ten weeks of new financial year, reservations
have been stronger and cancellation rates have returned to more
normal levels
* Has seen evidence of improved customer sentiment and a
return to normal trading conditions
