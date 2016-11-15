Nov 15 Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd

* Have approved the proposal for issue of secured/unsecured redeemable non-convertible bonds/debenturesof face value aggregating up to 60 billion rupees Source text: [Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on November 15, 2016 have approved the proposal for issue of secured/unsecured Redeemable non-convertible bonds/debentures("Bonds") of face value aggregating up to Rs. 6,000 Crore (from domestic as well as overseas market), subject to the approval of Shareholders]