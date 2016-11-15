Nov 15 Bank of Cyprus:

* Intends to maintain a listing on Cyprus Stock Exchange and will no longer be listed on Athens exchange

* A new holding company has been incorporated in Ireland, which is intended to become new holding company of group

* Bank of Cyprus to apply for a listing on London Stock Exchange and Cyprus Stock Exchange using a holding company structure

* Intended holding co will own all existing shares, existing shareholders will receive shares in new holding co proportional to their current ownership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)