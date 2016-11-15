BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management announces Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.10
* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results
Nov 15 Novus Properties Ltd :
* Quarter ended Sept 2016 group profit before tax of 1.7 million rupees versus 1.5 million rupees year ago
* Qtrly revenue of 2.7 million rupees versus 2.7 million rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/2fta2sZ Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.