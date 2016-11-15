BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp, cuts share stake in Chemours Co
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
Nov 15 AND International Publishers NV :
* A strong increase in revenue during first nine months of 2016 compared to 2015
* 9-month net profit for same period in 2016 limitedly decreased compared to previous year
* 9-month EBITDA showed a significant increase compared to same period in 2015
* Maintains its expectation to realize, as a minimum, a significant increase of revenue for 2016 compared to 2015 of 6.0 million euros ($6.45 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9303 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 15 Activist hedge fund investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing over the reins of his $16 billion investment firm by promoting long-time business partner Mason Morfit to chief investment officer.