BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management announces Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.10
* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results
Nov 15 (Reuters) -
* Fitch: Vietnamese banks set to improve gradually in 2017
* Fitch on Vietnamese banks - Expects asset quality and funding and liquidity to remain steady as economy grows steadily
* Fitch on Vietnamese banks - Structural systemic weaknesses remain, such as thin capital buffers, a large NPL stock and weak profitability
* Fitch on Vietnamese banks - Improving macroeconomic environment with stable currency,benign inflation should counteract structural systemic weaknesses
* Fitch on Vietnamese banks - Believe NPLS will take time to be resolved, due to various legal impediments
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.