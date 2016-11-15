Nov 15 (Reuters) -

* Fitch: Vietnamese banks set to improve gradually in 2017

* Fitch on Vietnamese banks - Expects asset quality and funding and liquidity to remain steady as economy grows steadily

* Fitch on Vietnamese banks - Structural systemic weaknesses remain, such as thin capital buffers, a large NPL stock and weak profitability

* Fitch on Vietnamese banks - Improving macroeconomic environment with stable currency,benign inflation should counteract structural systemic weaknesses

* Fitch on Vietnamese banks - Believe NPLS will take time to be resolved, due to various legal impediments

