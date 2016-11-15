Nov 15 Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd

* Sept-quarter net profit 7.01 billion rupees

* Sept-quarter total income from operations 478.22 billion rupees

* Net loss in Sept-quarter last year was 3.17 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 463.68 billion rupees

* Average gross refining margin during half year ended Sept 30 was $5.12 per bbl