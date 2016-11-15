BRIEF-Catasys posts Q1 loss per share $2.35
* Catasys revenue increased 150% in the first quarter of 2017
Nov 15 (Reuters) -
* WhatsApp adds video calling - Blog
* WhatsApp says "in the coming days, WhatsApp's more than one billion users can make video calls across Android, iPhone, and Windows phone devices" Source: bit.ly/2fB4NoD Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 15 (IFR) - Active calendar: May 16 (AM): Evolent Health (US, healthcare data) – $148.5m Block. 6m shares (100% sec) at $24.50-$24.75 versus $24.95 last sale. MS, JPM, GS.