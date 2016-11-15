BRIEF-Brightpath Early Learning repays convertible debenture
Announced that it repaid its 6.75 pct $5 million convertible debenture due May 15, 2017
Nov 15 H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
* says group's sales in October increased by 10 percent including VAT in local currencies compared to same month 2015
* says total number of stores amounted to 4,269 on 31 October 2016 compared to 3,807 on 31 October 2015
total number of stores amounted to 4,269 on 31 October 2016 compared to 3,807 on 31 October 2015

* Analysts' average forecast in Reuters poll was +9.5 pct
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.