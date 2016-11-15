Nov 15 Cineworld Group Plc :

* For 45 week period ended 10 november 2016 group achieved strong revenue growth of 14.6 pct

* Box office revenues increased by 8.5 pct on a constant currency basis.

* Admissions grew satisfactorily in both uk & ireland and row, with double digit growth being achieved in row.

* Remain confident of delivering results for year in line with current market expectations.

* Family titles such as " secret life of pets", "finding dory", " bfg" and "trolls" performed well during second half of year.

* Growth in retail revenues of 14.1 pct on a constant currency basis

* Ncreased admissions for year to date also contributed towards increase in other income revenue stream.