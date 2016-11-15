Nov 15 Cineworld Group Plc :
* For 45 week period ended 10 november 2016 group achieved
strong revenue growth of 14.6 pct
* Box office revenues increased by 8.5 pct on a constant
currency basis.
* Admissions grew satisfactorily in both uk & ireland and
row, with double digit growth being achieved in row.
* Remain confident of delivering results for year in line
with current market expectations.
* Family titles such as " secret life of pets", "finding
dory", " bfg" and "trolls" performed well during second half of
year.
* Growth in retail revenues of 14.1 pct on a constant
currency basis
* Ncreased admissions for year to date also contributed
towards increase in other income revenue stream.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)