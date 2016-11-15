BRIEF-Rosehill Resources posts qtrly total revenues of $19.4 mln
* Rosehill Resources Inc - Qtrly total revenues $19.4 million versus $4.8 million
Nov 15 Nokia Corp
* Says to repurchase own shares in line with its capital structure optimization program
* Says board has resolved to repurchase a maximum of 575 million Nokia shares up to an equivalent of EUR 1 billion
* Says repurchases will commence at earliest after CMD on Nov 15, program and current authorization granted are valid until Dec 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 15 Cyber security researchers have found technical clues they said could link North Korea with the global WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 machines in 150 countries since Friday.