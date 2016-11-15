Nov 15 Nokia Corp

* Says to repurchase own shares in line with its capital structure optimization program

* Says board has resolved to repurchase a maximum of 575 million Nokia shares up to an equivalent of EUR 1 billion

* Says repurchases will commence at earliest after CMD on Nov 15, program and current authorization granted are valid until Dec 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)