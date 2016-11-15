BRIEF-Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications
Nov 15 Pizu Group Holdings Ltd
* Ma Qiang as been appointed as chairman of company in place of Ding Baoshan with effect from 15 november 2016 Ding Baoshan
* Ma Qiang is re-designated from a non-executive director to an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Spar Group Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pQmrbS] Further company coverage: