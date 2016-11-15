BRIEF-Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications
* Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications Inc - SEC filing
Nov 15 SEEC Media Group Ltd :
* Wang Boming has resigned as an executive director of company and chairman of board Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2fUNxM6] Further company coverage:
* Spar Group Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pQmrbS] Further company coverage: