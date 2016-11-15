BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics announces $4.1 million public offering
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings - Offering consists of 1.3 million shares of common stock, aggregate of 1,000,000 shares of 0% Series G convertible preferred stock
Nov 15 Karessa Pharma Holding AB (publ) :
* July-Sept pre-tax loss 2.1 million Swedish crowns ($231,514.66) versus loss 3.4 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0707 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings - Offering consists of 1.3 million shares of common stock, aggregate of 1,000,000 shares of 0% Series G convertible preferred stock
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.