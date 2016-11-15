BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 15 Welspun India Ltd :
* Sept quarter consol net loss 1.48 billion rupees
* Sept quarter consol net sales 15.76 billion rupees
* To strengthen supply chain on EY recommendations
* Has filed 27 global patents of which nine have already been granted.
* Steps to be initiated include deployment of dedicated resource in egypt for sourcing of Egyptian cotton, increasing third party assurances
* Will continue to focus its attention on e-commerce.
* Company retains all major global clients, except for one
* To invest 6 bln rupees in carpets business
* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 1.79 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 13.28 billion rupees
* Company is moving towards producing all the Egyptian cotton products in-house i.e., from procuring cotton to the finished product.
* Increasing its focus on the hospitality industry which has huge growth potential
* Capex will be done over 18 months spread over FY18 & FY19.
* Steps to be initiated include vendor audit and dna tests. Source text: bit.ly/2fTuKTz Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago