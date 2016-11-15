BRIEF-Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications
* Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications Inc - SEC filing
Nov 15 Suez Canal Bank Sae
* Q3 pre-tax profit EGP 46 million versus EGP 39.8 million year ago
* Q3 net interest income EGP 193.5 million versus EGP 142.3 million year ago Source:(bit.ly/2gcDMeX) Further company coverage:
* Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. reports a 5.07 percent passive stake in Ultra Petroleum Corp as of May 5 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pDT95a] Further company coverage: