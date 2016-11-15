Nov 15 Farlim Group Malaysia Bhd

* Share sale agreement has been entered into with Sbg Land, Man Hoe Holdings, Meranti Tiga And Mshk Engineering for total consideration of 2.6 million rgt

* Agreement for acquisition by FGMB of 100% of the issued and paid-up share capital of Mh Consortium Sdn. Bhd.

* Acquisition is not expected to have any effect on earnings group for the financial year ending Dec 31 Source text (bit.ly/2gbxhcK) Further company coverage: