* Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications Inc - SEC filing
Nov 15 Farlim Group Malaysia Bhd
* Share sale agreement has been entered into with Sbg Land, Man Hoe Holdings, Meranti Tiga And Mshk Engineering for total consideration of 2.6 million rgt
* Agreement for acquisition by FGMB of 100% of the issued and paid-up share capital of Mh Consortium Sdn. Bhd.
* Acquisition is not expected to have any effect on earnings group for the financial year ending Dec 31 Source text (bit.ly/2gbxhcK) Further company coverage:
* Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. reports a 5.07 percent passive stake in Ultra Petroleum Corp as of May 5 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pDT95a] Further company coverage: