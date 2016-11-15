Nov 15 Jet Airways (India) Ltd

* Jet Airways (India) says Jet Airways and Kenya Airways expand codeshare agreement Source text: [et Airways, India's premier international carrier and Kenya Airways, the national carrier of Kenya, today announced an expansion of their existing cooperation by including codeshares on Jet Airways' domestic flights between Mumbai (BOM), New Delhi (DEL), Ahmedabad (AMD) and Hyderabad (HYD), in order to enhance connectivity choices for guests while travelling from Kenya into India] Further company coverage: