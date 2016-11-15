US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; tech shares up after cyber attack
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.
Nov 15 Jet Airways (India) Ltd
* Jet Airways (India) says Jet Airways and Kenya Airways expand codeshare agreement Source text: [et Airways, India's premier international carrier and Kenya Airways, the national carrier of Kenya, today announced an expansion of their existing cooperation by including codeshares on Jet Airways' domestic flights between Mumbai (BOM), New Delhi (DEL), Ahmedabad (AMD) and Hyderabad (HYD), in order to enhance connectivity choices for guests while travelling from Kenya into India] Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes bylines)