Nov 15 Sanlam Ltd :

* Sanlam acquires a further 23 pct direct stake in Shriram Life and Shriram General Insurance in India

* This follows recent regulatory changes that allow up to 49 pct foreign shareholding in insurance companies in India

* Says Sanlam currently holds a 26 pct stake in Shriram Capital Limited (SCL) through Sanlam Emerging Markets (SEM) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)