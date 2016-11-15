BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 15 Sanlam Ltd :
* Sanlam acquires a further 23 pct direct stake in Shriram Life and Shriram General Insurance in India
* This follows recent regulatory changes that allow up to 49 pct foreign shareholding in insurance companies in India
* Says Sanlam currently holds a 26 pct stake in Shriram Capital Limited (SCL) through Sanlam Emerging Markets (SEM) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago