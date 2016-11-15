BRIEF-Sino Agro Food reports Q1 revenue $70.6 million
* Q1 revenue rose 27 percent to $70.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 15 Mauritius Secondary Industries Ltd :
* Q1 profit before taxation of 1.3 million rupees versus 1.2 million rupees year ago
* Q1 revenue of 3 million rupees versus 2.6 million rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/2ftnoVY Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Q1 revenue rose 27 percent to $70.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Takes share stake of 1.7 million shares in Perrigo Co Plc - SEC filing