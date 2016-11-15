BRIEF-Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications
* Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications Inc - SEC filing
Nov 15 Enerchina Holdings Ltd
* Purchaser and vendor have agreed to enter into new promissory note to replace and supersede zero-coupon promissory note
* As at date of this announcement, purchaser has not repaid principal sum of HK$95 million or any part thereof under zero-coupon promissory note
* Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. reports a 5.07 percent passive stake in Ultra Petroleum Corp as of May 5 - SEC Filing